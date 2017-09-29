Rock & Roll ‘Hairball’ booked at Events Center

Salina, are YOU ready to ROCK? The Tony’s Pizza Events Center proudly presents HAIRBALL live in concert on Friday, November 3rd at 7:30 pm. A band puts on a concert – Hairball is arena rock experience! The lights, sound, video screens, smoke, fire, confetti, spiders, snakes & monsters (oh my) and the screaming hoards of crazy Hairball fans create an event that hits you so hard, it’ll take a few days to recover.

Hairball is a 2+ hour, mind-blowing, and drop-dead accurate homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world. Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey, and Aerosmith are but a few of the acts fans will see brought to life. These Rock & Roll soldiers pride themselves on nailing some of the most memorable licks and chops of all time, while adding their own style and flare that they’ve cultivated over decades of tireless performing. These guys live and breathe Rock & Roll! Don’t confuse Hairball with the countless “’80s Tribute” bands across the country. Hairball is an event; an attitude and expression of music and showmanship that isn’t a retro-flashback, it’s a way of life.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 6th at 10 am through the Tony’s Pizza Events Center Box Office, online, and by calling 888-826-SHOW (7469). Reserved seating is $17 and $27. The standing only Party Pit is just $37.

*A limited number of Backstage VIP Experiences are available for just $20. Backstage Experience includes: Access to backstage VIP lounge, Photo w/ HAIRBALL, 2 drinks, & snacks! Only irresponsible adults allowed.

Groups of 10 or more call 785-826-7200 for discounts.