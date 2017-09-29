The Salina Post

UPDATE: 2 family members dead in Kansas shooting

Law enforcement on the scene of Thursday afternoon fatal shooting -photo courtesy WIBW TV

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal Kansas shooting between two family members.

Just before 230p.m. Thursday police received a call of a possible shooting on the north side of the Kansas river near the northwest 14th and Gage area in Topeka, according to media release.

After walking the area, officers located a possible crime scene. Upon further investigation two persons were located with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. Police determined the incident was the result of a family dispute, according to Topeka Police Lt. Jennifer Cross.

No identifications of the deceased have been made as of yet for next of kin to be notified.

