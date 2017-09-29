PKM Steel Service Game of the Week: Smoky Valley takes down Hesston

The Smoky Valley High School football team picked up their third straight win, taking down the Hesston Swathers 49-20 in the PKM Steel Service Game of the Week. It was also homecoming night for the Vikings.

The Swathers opened the night with a demanding drive, scoring in just three plays. Smoky Valley stuffed the point after touchdown to hold them to just six. They then retaliated with solid offensive showing on their opening drive. Senior runningback Kyle Anderson capped it off, turning fourth and inches into a 40-yard touchdown run. Smoky Valley led 8-6 with 8:22 left in the first quarter.

Lindsborg extended their lead to 16-6 before the end of the first quarter with another touchdown by Anderson.

Both teams’ defense stepped up in the second, stonewalling opening drives.

A punt on fourth and eighth turned into about 30-yards of offense for Smoky Valley when a Swather bobbled the punt and it fell in the arms of a charging Viking. The extended drive turned into a touchdown with Anderson taking it five-yards up the middle for his third of the night. Smoky Valley led 22-6 with just over five minutes to play in the half.

Anderson would score his fourth touchdown of the game with just 22 seconds left in the first half after a penalty put the Vikings at the one-yard-line. They went into the break up 28-6 following the failed conversion.

Smoky Valley put two more touchdowns on the board in first five minutes of the second half, forcing a running clock with 7:39 left in the third quarter. The rest of the quarter drained away, scoreless, as Smoky Valley took their 42-6 lead into the final 12 minutes of play.

The Swather offense faltered again and a 20-yard drive again put the Vikings in scoring position. With nine minutes left in the game they went up 49-6 with a touchdown run and their first PAT of the night.

41 minutes after their first touchdown of the night, the Swathers finally put another score on the board. Junior quarterback Cameron Cox put Hesston in scoring position with a 20-yard tuck and run. He also ran in the touchdown.

The Swathers didn’t stop there. They would score again with a 50-yard touchdown pass to senior Jorge Morales with less than a minute left in the game. The final two touchdowns made it a 49-20 night in favor of Smoky Valley.