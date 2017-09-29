The Salina Post

Friday September 29 High School Football Scores

Friday’s Scores

Augusta 20, Chanute 14

Baxter Springs 47, Riverton 0

Bennington 54, Lincoln 6

Bluestem 41, Fredonia 33

Buhler 40, Winfield 0

Burlingame 59, Onaga 0

Burlington 52, Osawatomie 8

Caldwell 63, Burrton 6

Chase County 49, Central Heights 8

Cherryvale 49, Neodesha 14

Clifton-Clyde 52, Herington 0

Columbus 47, Prairie View 14

Conway Springs 62, Wichita Trinity 35

DeSoto 55, Nevada, Mo. 14

Doniphan West 18, Troy 13

Elkhart 61, Clayton, N.M. 0

Emporia 54, Topeka West 13

Frontenac 63, KC Harmon 18

Galena 28, Coffeyville 7

Garden City 28, Liberal 27

Garden Plain 71, Belle Plaine 14

Goddard 35, Salina South 14

Hanover 48, Wetmore 0

Holcomb 27, Colby 0

Holton 36, Royal Valley 0

Humboldt 50, Eureka 14

Hutchinson 35, Goddard-Eisenhower 14

Hutchinson Central Christian 60, Norwich 6

Independence 56, Anderson County 14

Ingalls 1, Moscow 0

Jayhawk Linn 38, Pleasant Ridge 22

Junction City 61, Highland Park 12

KC Piper 21, KC Turner 0

Kingman 45, Wichita Independent 6

Kiowa County 66, Fairfield-Cunningham 8

LaCrosse 56, Sublette 8

Labette County 34, Fort Scott 7

Lakin 53, Johnson-Stanton County 0

Little River 57, Goessel 12

Louisburg 34, Baldwin 0

Maize 21, Arkansas City 7

Manhattan 27, Topeka Seaman 9

Marais des Cygnes Valley 54, Chetopa 0

Marysville 28, Clay Center 8

Maur Hill – Mount Academy 43, Missouri Military Academy, Mo. 0

McPherson 62, Circle 7

Natoma 51, Western Plains-Healy 0

Nemaha Central 13, Centralia 0

Ness City 53, Kinsley 0

Newton 42, Salina Central 20

Nickerson 27, Larned 7

Northern Valley 46, Lakeside 0

Oberlin-Decatur 58, Quinter 12

Olathe North 33, Lawrence 28

Olathe Northwest 48, Leavenworth 9

Olpe 55, Uniontown 0

Oswego 34, Northeast-Arma 28

Paola 42, Eudora 6

Pawnee Heights 52, Cheylin 26

Phillipsburg 69, Ellis 13

Pittsburg 12, Andover Central 7

Plainville 50, Republic County 6

Pratt 35, Hoisington 28

Riley County 41, Rock Creek 21

Rock Hills 66, Tescott 16

Rolla 70, Deerfield 0

Rose Hill 21, El Dorado 14

SM East 59, SM North 6

Sabetha 28, Perry-Lecompton 21

Satanta 56, Wichita County 6

Scott City 42, Ulysses 11

Silver Lake 14, Rossville 0

Smith Center 62, Oakley 6

Smoky Valley 49, Hesston 20

South Barber 60, Pretty Prairie 13

Spearville 48, South Gray 2

Spring Hill 27, Ottawa 19

St. Paul 54, Madison/Hamilton 8

St. Thomas Aquinas 42, Mill Valley 21

Tonganoxie 37, Lansing 3

Topeka 48, Shawnee Heights 14

Valley Center 24, Hays 7

Valley Heights 50, Wabaunsee 20

Wakefield 56, BV Randolph 6

Waverly 66, Lebo 20

Wellsville 28, Santa Fe Trail 12

Weskan 54, Wheatland-Grinnell 20

West Franklin 40, Northern Heights 6

Wichita Northwest 26, Kapaun Mount Carmel 14

