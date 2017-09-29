Friday September 29 High School Football Scores

Friday’s Scores
Baxter Springs 47, Riverton 0
Bennington 54, Lincoln 6
Bluestem 41, Fredonia 33
Buhler 40, Winfield 0
Burlingame 59, Onaga 0
Burlington 52, Osawatomie 8
Caldwell 63, Burrton 6
Chase County 49, Central Heights 8
Cherryvale 49, Neodesha 14
Clifton-Clyde 52, Herington 0
Columbus 47, Prairie View 14
Conway Springs 62, Wichita Trinity 35
DeSoto 55, Nevada, Mo. 14
Doniphan West 18, Troy 13
Elkhart 61, Clayton, N.M. 0
Emporia 54, Topeka West 13
Frontenac 63, KC Harmon 18
Galena 28, Coffeyville 7
Garden City 28, Liberal 27
Garden Plain 71, Belle Plaine 14
Goddard 35, Salina South 14
Hanover 48, Wetmore 0
Holcomb 27, Colby 0
Holton 36, Royal Valley 0
Humboldt 50, Eureka 14
Hutchinson 35, Goddard-Eisenhower 14
Hutchinson Central Christian 60, Norwich 6
Independence 56, Anderson County 14
Ingalls 1, Moscow 0
Jayhawk Linn 38, Pleasant Ridge 22
Junction City 61, Highland Park 12
KC Piper 21, KC Turner 0
Kingman 45, Wichita Independent 6
Kiowa County 66, Fairfield-Cunningham 8
LaCrosse 56, Sublette 8
Labette County 34, Fort Scott 7
Lakin 53, Johnson-Stanton County 0
Little River 57, Goessel 12
Louisburg 34, Baldwin 0
Maize 21, Arkansas City 7
Manhattan 27, Topeka Seaman 9
Marais des Cygnes Valley 54, Chetopa 0
Marysville 28, Clay Center 8
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 43, Missouri Military Academy, Mo. 0
McPherson 62, Circle 7
Natoma 51, Western Plains-Healy 0
Nemaha Central 13, Centralia 0
Ness City 53, Kinsley 0
Newton 42, Salina Central 20
Nickerson 27, Larned 7
Northern Valley 46, Lakeside 0
Oberlin-Decatur 58, Quinter 12
Olathe North 33, Lawrence 28
Olathe Northwest 48, Leavenworth 9
Olpe 55, Uniontown 0
Oswego 34, Northeast-Arma 28
Paola 42, Eudora 6
Pawnee Heights 52, Cheylin 26
Phillipsburg 69, Ellis 13
Pittsburg 12, Andover Central 7
Plainville 50, Republic County 6
Pratt 35, Hoisington 28
Riley County 41, Rock Creek 21
Rock Hills 66, Tescott 16
Rolla 70, Deerfield 0
Rose Hill 21, El Dorado 14
SM East 59, SM North 6
Sabetha 28, Perry-Lecompton 21
Satanta 56, Wichita County 6
Scott City 42, Ulysses 11
Silver Lake 14, Rossville 0
Smith Center 62, Oakley 6
Smoky Valley 49, Hesston 20
South Barber 60, Pretty Prairie 13
Spearville 48, South Gray 2
Spring Hill 27, Ottawa 19
St. Paul 54, Madison/Hamilton 8
St. Thomas Aquinas 42, Mill Valley 21
Tonganoxie 37, Lansing 3
Topeka 48, Shawnee Heights 14
Valley Center 24, Hays 7
Valley Heights 50, Wabaunsee 20
Wakefield 56, BV Randolph 6
Waverly 66, Lebo 20
Wellsville 28, Santa Fe Trail 12
Weskan 54, Wheatland-Grinnell 20
West Franklin 40, Northern Heights 6
Wichita Northwest 26, Kapaun Mount Carmel 14
