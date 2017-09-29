Country Club improvements begin

Marymount Road is now closed north of Iron Avenue. APAC Shears, the contractor, began removal of pavement Wednesday, September 27th. The closure is necessary for the safety of the traveling public and the construction crews. Patrons of the Salina Country Club will have access to the club via Crestview Drive to West Park Lane and the east driveway of the lower parking lot.

Detour routes will be marked in advance of the closed area. The public detour along Crestview Drive will remain in place. Country Club Road will provide local access to those citizens residing along Country Club Road.

Truck traffic will continue to be detoured to Crawford St. and Simpson Rd. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when using the detour route and are encouraged to find an alternate route. For additional information, please contact the City of Salina Public Works Department at 785-309-5725.