Arrest made after wanted man almost hits patrol vehicle

While deputies were working a rollover accident that shut down portions of Interstate-70 for about five hours, a wanted man allegedly narrowly missed hitting one of the deputies, drove into the blocked off part of the interstate and then took law enforcement on a short pursuit.

Sheriff Roger Soldan said that 31-year-old Jerry Hassler, of Salina, was driving westbound on I-70 in a 1996 Lexus when he swerved around the patrol vehicle blocking the road. He then drove into the median and back off of the interstate.

Authorities pursued Hassler to Diamond Drive, where he ditched the vehicle. Sheriff Soldan said about ten minute later, the deputy that was almost hit saw Hassler walk into the McDonalds near the interstate. He was arrested inside the restaurant.

Hassler had an outstanding warrant from the Kansas Department of Corrections. Sheriff Soldan said he is also a habitual violator and isn’t allowed to drive.

Hassler was booked into the Saline County Jail for reckless driving, failing to obey a lawful order, driving while a habitual violator and improper crossing on a laned roadway.