4 charged in shooting that killed 10-year-old Kansas girl

Sanders- photo Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Four people have been charged with first-degree murder in connection to a drive-by shooting that killed a 10-year-old girl in eastern Kansas.

Two of suspects are jailed in Wyandotte County Detention Center. The district attorney’s office says another suspect is hospitalized and one suspect isn’t in custody.

Investigators say the girl, Machole Stewart, was killed in October 2014 when bullets from a passing vehicle ripped into a home she was visiting for a family gathering. Family members say Machole jumped up and ran because she was scared.

No one else was injured. Police say the intended target was a 19-year-old relative.

