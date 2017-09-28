Truck hauling anhydrous ammonia rolls on I-70

The Kansas Highway Patrol assisted the Saline County Sheriff’s Office with an accident on Interstate-70 involving a truck carrying anhydrous ammonia, according to social media reports.

The accident forced eastbound traffic to be diverted at the I-135 and I-70 junction at around 7 p.m. this evening.

KHP Trooper Ben Gardner said via Twitter that a truck hauling anhydrous ammonia rolled over just east of the junction. An overhead sign was also damaged during the accident, forcing westbound traffic to be diverted at about 8 p.m. as the Kansas Department of Transportation assessed the damage.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

What’s east of I-135 / I-70 Junction in Saline county. Attempting to get eastbound lanes open shortly. Westbound shutdown longer. pic.twitter.com/rJcac046Xs — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) September 29, 2017