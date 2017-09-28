The Salina Post

Truck hauling anhydrous ammonia rolls on I-70

Ninth Street, I-70 ramp closed – Rocky Robinson

The Kansas Highway Patrol assisted the Saline County Sheriff’s Office with an accident on Interstate-70 involving a truck carrying anhydrous ammonia, according to social media reports.

The accident forced eastbound traffic to be diverted at the I-135 and I-70 junction at around 7 p.m. this evening.

KHP Trooper Ben Gardner said via Twitter that a truck hauling anhydrous ammonia rolled over just east of the junction. An overhead sign was also damaged during the accident, forcing westbound traffic to be diverted at about 8 p.m. as the Kansas Department of Transportation assessed the damage.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

