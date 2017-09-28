Tom Blythe Named COO for Saint Francis Community Services

Chief Human Resources Officer Tom Blythe has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer for Saint Francis Community Services. In his new role, Blythe will provide strategic direction for residential programs and child and family services programs, which include adoption, reintegration, foster care, and family preservation. In addition, he will continue to oversee HR, training, systems improvement and mission engagement.

“In his two years with Saint Francis, Tom has been instrumental in building our internal employee experience model, and we’ve become a stronger, more integrated organization as a result,” said The Very Reverend Robert N. Smith, Dean and CEO of Saint Francis Community Services. “We’re excited about expanding Tom’s focus to encompass the external audiences we serve, ensuring the success of our community-focused services across Kansas, Mississippi, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas. Tom will play a vital role as we continue to expand our ministry nationally and abroad.”

Since 2015, Saint Francis Community Services has expanded its ministry to include comprehensive programs serving children and families in El Salvador and Honduras as well as strengthening the field of child welfare in China through its participation in the National Committee on U.S.- China Relations Professional Fellows Program.

“Saint Francis is increasingly recognized nationally and internationally for changing lives in ways others believe impossible,” Smith continued. “We’ve built excellent clinical systems and created social services models and have set the standard for other providers in this field. We are thrilled to have Tom’s operational leadership and strategic guidance as we continue to develop even better ways to serve those given into our care.”

“It’s been my honor to work in the not-for-profit sector for more than two decades,” Blythe said. “Saint Francis Community Services has been the most gratifying experience of my career because, every day, I’m able to witness the tremendously positive impact we have on children, families, and adults with disabilities. I feel privileged to take part in the continued expansion of the mission and vision of Saint Francis, both at home and around the globe.”

Blythe holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Drake University, and a master’s degree in human resources management from Webster University in St. Louis. His career has spanned a variety of management positions for hospitals and health systems in Illinois. Before joining Saint Francis Community Services in 2015, Blythe was System Vice President for Human Resources at St. Mary’s Good Samaritan, an organization that included 1,900 health care workers and two acute-care hospitals, serving 300,000 people in a nine-county area of Illinois.

Founded in 1945, Saint Francis Community Services encompasses foster care, therapeutic foster care, adoption, family preservation, residential care, and community outreach services. The organization employs more than 1,200 staff members and serves more than 25,000 clients through child welfare services in Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas, as well as through its programs in Honduras and El Salvador. Saint Francis Community Services also provides supervised living and employment services for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Mississippi.

To learn more about Saint Francis’ mission, see www.st-francis.org