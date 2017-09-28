The Salina Post

Suspects jailed for deadly drive-by shooting that killed Kansas girl

Benson- photo Wyandotte Co.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Three men are in custody in a 2014 drive-by shooting that killed a 10-year-old girl inside a Kansas City, Kansas, home.

KMBC-TV reports that police also are looking for a fourth suspect in the killing of Machole Stewart. The spokesman for the Wyandotte County prosecutor’s office didn’t immediately return a phone call from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Cedric Sanders and Tommy Benson among those jailed for the shooting, according to the Wyandotte County Jail booking report.

Sanders- photo Wyandotte County

Machole was killed when bullets from a passing vehicle sprayed a home while she was at a family gathering inside. No one else inside the home was injured. Police have said the intended target was a 19-year-old relative.

Machole’s grandmother says the girl was “robbed” of “a beautiful life with her family.”

