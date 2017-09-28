Salina man arrested for allegedly stealing grandmother’s financial card

Authorities are investigating a 26-year-old Salina man on felony theft and forgery charges after he allegedly spent around $2,000 using his grandmother’s debit card.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that they were contacted on August 15 by a relative of an elderly woman. The victim lived at a nursing home in Lindsborg and the reporting party assisted with her finances.

The reporting party told police that another family member, Derrick Ellis, was using his grandmother’s financial card without permission.

An investigation revealed that Ellis used the card between May 5 and August 8 to purchase food, phone services, Hulu and to make cash withdrawals. Capt. Forrester said that the total loss was around $2,000.

Ellis was arrested and booked into the Saline County Jail yesterday afternoon for forgery, 46 counts of criminal use of a financial card, 44 counts of theft by deception, felony theft and four counts of unlawful acts on a computer.

Capt. Forrester said that Ellis told police that he had permission to use the card and access to the personal identification number.