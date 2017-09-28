PKM Steel Service Game of the Week: Smoky Valley hosts Hesston

The Smoky Valley High School football team looks to extend their winning streak to three, hosting Hesston in the PKM Steel Service Game of the Week.

The Vikings opened their season with a fourth quarter, 24-22 win over Halstead. They dropped to 1-1 in week two with a 28-14 loss at Larned. Since that loss, the Vikings have picked up two big wins; the first a 36-6 win over Haven followed by a 50-14 blowout at Hillsboro.

Hesston opened their season with a 28-24 loss against Garden City but went on to win their next two games. They took down Halstead 37-22 and Larned 56-35. The Swathers dropped to 2-2 in week four with a 47-21 loss at Nickerson.

Tomorrow’s rivalry game kicks off at 7 p.m. in Smoky Valley.