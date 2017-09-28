Northbound Belmont Boulevard detour scheduled

During the morning of Friday, September 29, Vogts-Parga Construction of Newton will close two blocks of northbound Belmont Boulevard from Robin Road to Magnolia Road. Northbound Belmont traffic will be detoured to Magnolia west along Robin and Hart Street and north along Drake Place.

The closure is required so the contractor can utilize the one remaining lane of pavement to pour concrete in the northbound lanes from Hart to Magnolia. The detour should be removed by the afternoon.

Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes and allow additional time to continue to reach nearby destinations. Belmont Boulevard is scheduled to be complete and open to traffic on October 9, weather permitting.

The project includes removal and replacement of the existing concrete pavement, which had deteriorated and come to the end of its useful life. The $357,000 project is part of the City’s $4.7 million road maintenance capital improvement program.