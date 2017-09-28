KHP: Salina woman hospitalized after she took control of SUV’s wheel

SALINE COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just after 8p.m. Wednesday in Saline County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Ford Explorer driven by Terri Lynn Giersch, 18, Bennington, was southbound on Brookville Road.

The passenger took control of the wheel, lost control of the vehicle and it entered the west ditch.

Giersch and the passenger Kasanna Jane Lewis, 29, Salina, were transported to Salina Regional Medical Center.

Both were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

