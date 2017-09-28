Kansas woman held on $1M Bond in triple homicide

The Salina Post

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A fifth suspect has been charged in a triple homicide in Topeka on the same day that three others were ordered to stand trial.

Liles-photo Shawnee Co.

Kora Liles,  31, Topeka, was charged Wednesday with two first-degree murder counts. A preliminary hearing also ended with Brian Flowers, Joseph Lowry and Shane Mays being bound over for trial.

A police detective testified at the hearing that 19-year-old Matthew Leavitt, 38-year-old Nicole Fisher, and 20-year-old Luke Davis were strangled or smothered to death with trash bags in March. Deutsch says the violence stemmed from a rape allegation.

The defense argued that Mays was forced to participate to save his life. He, Flowers and Liles are charged in Fisher and Leavitt’s death. Lowry and a fifth person are charged in all three deaths. Police arrested Liles Sunday.

She is being held on a $1,000,000 bond, according to the Shawnee County Detention Center.

