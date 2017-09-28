The Salina Post

Kansas Girl Scout camp to cease operations

Entrance to Camp Daisy Hindman

DOVER, Kan. (AP) — Girl Scouts of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri have announced plans to close one of its camps.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that programming and activities at Camp Daisy Hindman will cease Nov. 30 in Shawnee County.

Girl Scouts CEO Joy Wheeler says the decision was based on a steady decline in the resident camp program and operating at a loss of nearly $200,000.

The camp has been renovated several times in the past five years, including upgrades to its water and electrical infrastructure. The program also installed new cabins, a natural playground and a spray park.

A Facebook post by Sophie Devanney says she “found a home at Camp Daisy Hindman this summer.” She says she’s upset to hear about the closure but will “cherish every memory” she has.

