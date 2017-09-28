Flu shots available for seniors at Salina Senior Center

The Salina Senior Center, B&K Prescription Shop and Angels Care Home Health are partnering to offer flu shots for seniors. The shots will be provided from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., on October 25, on the second floor of the Salina Senior Center, located at 245 N. Ninth.

“The shots will be free of charge for persons who have their Medicare cards. Both regular and high dosage vaccines will be available. The high dosage vaccine is recommended for persons age 65 and older.

Persons wanting to get a shot at the Salina Senior Center also will have the option to pay $25 (regular vaccine) or $55 (high dose vaccine) if they do not have a Medicare card. Payment by other forms of insurance will not be accepted at the Salina Senior Center. Anyone wanting to use another form of insurance to pay for the shot is encouraged to go directly to B&K, 601 E. Iron, for the shot.”