City to host public open house regarding Downtown Streetscape

The City, with the help of HDR, Inc. is moving forward with the final design of downtown streetscape improvements to turn community vision into reality when construction begins in early 2018. Concepts were presented to the public through a series of open houses and online surveys earlier this year. Since that time, the design team has been advancing refined concepts through design. The City will be hosting a public open house to update the public on progress to date and present preferred, final designs:

Tuesday, October 3, 2017

4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Salina Art Center

242 South Santa Fe Avenue

Salina, Kansas 67401

Attendees will be able to view updated streetscape plans that include details regarding overhead structures, public plazas, landscaping, corner monuments and other key project features. Information will also be available regarding anticipated construction schedule, phasing and approach. Input received at this meeting will be presented to the City Commission for consideration at their study session scheduled for 2:30 p.m., on October 9, 2017.

No formal presentation will be given and attendees may come and go at any time. The project team will be available to explain designs and gather feedback. Those interested in the project but unable to attend should contact Stephanie Rittershaus at HDR (402) 203-2976 or email at stephanie.rittershaus@hdrinc.com. Information regarding final designs will be posted on the City’s website following the meeting.

ADA Notice: For needed accommodations, call (785)309-5747 (TDD) between the hours of 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Every effort will be made to accommodate known disabilities.