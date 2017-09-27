Wayne Edward Hinz, of rural Newton, 80, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 24, 2017, at his home.

He was born June 7, 1937, to Glenn & Viola (Trego) Hinz in Newton, KS. He grew up on the Hinz farmstead north of Potwin where he worked alongside his father and two brothers. He graduated from Burns High School, in 1956. Wayne went to work at Boeing right after graduation. Shortly after, he was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served for two years. He served as company clerk. He went back to work at Boeing following his time in the Army. He worked there for 46 years. Wayne spent his entire career working on the 737 program. Along with his 46 years of working in the aircraft industry, he and his brother continued to run the family farm from 1981 until 2015.

He married Idell Fisher on July 7, 1962. They were married for 55 years. They met at the roller skating rink in Newton. Wayne and Idell became parents with the birth of their first son, Eddie. Soon after, David would join the family. Their family was completed two years later with the birth of their third son George. Wayne valued family and friends above all else. He and his boys remained close, as they all worked on the Hinz Farm for many years.

Wayne was very involved in his community. He was a member of the Whitewater Center Church where he served as a Deacon for many years. He was a leader in the Burns Go-Getters 4-H club and he served on the Clifford Township board as treasurer.

Wayne and Idell were blessed with 3 wonderful grandchildren, Alyssa, Kelcey, and Garett. Wayne attended many ball games as he followed his grandkids through their youth, middle school, high school, and college sports careers. Wayne was a huge part of starting many Hinz family traditions.

Wayne enjoyed time with his family even when he was working. Wayne worked as parking attendant at all of the annual Hinz Halloween parties and was one of the main supervisors at David and Karen’s annual fundraiser event String Break.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Viola Hinz, son Eddie Hinz, brothers Glenn and Carney Hinz. He is survived by his wife Idell Hinz. Other survivors include: David and Karen Hinz of rural Newton, step grandchildren Jeff Eaton, Jennifer Eaton, and Jon Eaton and wife Jessica, and four step greatgrandchildren. George and Helen Hinz of rural Newton, grandchildren Alyssa Hinz, Kelcey Hinz, and Garett Hinz.