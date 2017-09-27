Vicky Ann Fisher, 66, died September 23, 2017 at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City. She was born February 24, 1951 at Russell, Kansas the daughter of Thomas and Mary Ellen Dolecek Gruber. She graduated from Russell High School in 1969 and worked as a Medical Coder at the Hutchison Clinic retiring four years ago.

Vicky was a member of the United Methodist Church, Main Street Sterling and the Sterling Country Club all of Sterling. On September 5, 1970 she married Richard Fisher in Russell. She is survived by her husband Richard of the home, son, Paul and Michelle Fisher of Phoenix, Arizona, daughter, Mandy and Justin Henry of Wichita, sister, Amy and Russell Johnson of Wichita, grandchildren, Hayden Fisher, Savannah Fisher, Kyra Fisher, McKenzie Henry and Brent Henry, nieces Casey McMillian and Jamie Viray. Vicky was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Randy Gruber.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, September 29, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. at the United Methodist Church in Sterling with Rev. Jeff Miller officiating. Burial will be at the Sterling Community Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday from 2:00 – 7:00 with family present from 5:00 – 7:00. Memorial contributions may be given to the United Methodist Church, Sterling, Main Street Sterling or Sterling Country Club in care of Birzer Funeral Home.