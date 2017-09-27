USD 305 Board offers second year contract to Dr. James Hardy

Following an executive session at the September 26 board meeting, board members unanimously voted to offer an interim superintendent contract for the 2018-2019 school year.

Nedra Elbl, board president, cited Hardy’s 36 years of experience as a key factor in the decision. “His enthusiasm and expertise have already served us well,” said Elbl. “He hit the ground running, leading our staff and working with our community partners.”

With four board seats to be determined at the November 7 general election, Hardy’s leadership will provide consistency for the district. New members will join the board in January. The second year of the interim contract means that the board can wait until the 2018-19 school year to begin searching for a new superintendent.

“It is an honor to be a part of a premier school district,” expressed Hardy. Prior to joining the USD 305 family, Hardy’s experience includes 36 years including superintendent, principal, activities and migrant program director, teacher, coach and activity sponsor.