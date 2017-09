1st Match: 21-25, 27-29 L

2nd Match: 8-25, 20-25 L

Went 0-2 for the night

Stats:

Morgan Thaxton: 14 kills, 10 digs, 7 solo blocks, 1 assisted blocks

Kallie Albrecht: 12 digs

Karis Calahan: 10 kills, 1 ace serve, 1 assisted block

Molly Chitty: 5 kills, 1 solo block

Carter Brull: 16 set assists, 5 digs

Dorothy Ann Sparacino: 13 set assists, 1 ace serve, 5 digs.

Overall: 11-12

League: 5-3