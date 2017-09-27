Suspect shoots car with BB gun on S. Ohio

Salina Police are looking for a suspect who almost caused an accident on South Ohio and then shot a teenaged driver’s car several times with a BB gun.

The 17-year-old victim told police that he was driving southbound in the 400 block of South Ohio when a blue Ford Fiesta nearly struck his car. He pulled up next to the suspect vehicle to ask them why they almost hit him- that is when the driver of the Ford pulled out a black BB gun.

Capt. Paul Forrester said the suspect shot the victim’s 2012 INFINITI G37 several times, leaving eight separate dents down the passenger side. The victim contacted police from the Casey’s General Store parking lot on East Iron.

The victim provided Salina Police with a license plate number. Capt. Forrester said that the plate number came back to a female but the suspect was described as a white male about 20-years-old.

The damage to the victim’s car totaled $1,400.

The case is still under investigation.