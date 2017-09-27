Solomon teens steal SUV, crash it, return it.

Two teenagers were taken into custody this morning for allegedly stealing an 81-year-old woman’s sport utility vehicle, crashing it and then leaving the scene of the accident.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said that deputies were sent to the intersection of Center and First in New Cambria just after 4:20 a.m. this morning for an injury accident.

Kimberly Potts, 46, of New Cambria, told authorities that she was stopped at the stop sign on Center Street when a vehicle came from the west at a high rate of speed, attempted to turn South on Center and struck the front of her 2002 Dodge Dakota. The vehicle then drove off.

While deputies were working the accident, an 81-year-old New Cambria woman reported that her 2009 Nissan Pathfinder was stolen from her driveway.

She told deputies that two teenagers came to her house around 2 a.m., asking for her grandson, who no longer lives at her residence. The boys told the woman that they did not have any place to stay, so she invited them to spend the night. She contacted authorities a couple hours later after she discovered that the boys and the car were missing.

Sheriff Soldan said that the woman was familiar with the boys and provided names. Authorities caught up with them in Solomon later that morning. They told deputies that they had returned the vehicle- the Pathfinder was found at her residence with damage to the front and driver’s side.

Calob Haymond, 15, and Benny Garza, 14, were taken into custody for deprivation of property. Haymond, who was driving, could face additional charges, according to Sheriff Soldan.

Potts was transported by personal vehicle to Salina Regional Health Center. Sheriff Soldan said she complained of knee and neck pain.

Haymond and Garza will be taken to North Central Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Facility in Junction City, authorities say.