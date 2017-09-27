Santa Fe and Ash traffic signals damaged by wildlife

The traffic signals located at the intersection of N. Santa Fe Avenue and E. Ash Street were recently damaged by wildlife. It is intended that this location be upgraded as part of the downtown streetscape project. The traffic signals will be bagged and the four-way stop signs will remain in place until further notice. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through this intersection.
doug clemons says
Give me a break. Why can’t the city tell the truth? Those lights have needed to be replaced for over 10 years. For that period of time I have gone down there when the tri rivers fair parade has taken place and just standing looking at these lights showed needed attention. Never seen any wildlife even when driving by it day or night. Who ever is in charge of traffic signals in this town should be fired. 98% do not work as intended to various degrees one that comes to mind is the one located at 9th street and Broadway. If you are making a left hand turn off ninth onto Broadway heading north good luck even if no cars are near the intersection on 9th heading south the light will not change. Wonder what those camera’s are really for sitting up there by the signals.
Bill says
wat
Jay says
What kind of wildlife is preying on our street lights? LOL my guess is we have a rodent infestation. Thinking like something along the lines of a packrat. I will kneel in solidarity to the mistreatment of packrats citywide so they can have a voice and a decent place to sharpen their ever growing teeth. No longer will I stand for the smearing of the packrat name and lifestyle.