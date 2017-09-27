Ruth L. Hagstrand. 88, passed away Saturday, September 16th, in Topeka. She was born August 30, 1929 in Fredonia, Kansas, the daughter of Lloyd and Faye (McPheeders) Bunch. Growing up in Fredonia, Ruth attended local schools and graduated from Fredonia High School and Bethany College in Lindsborg. On August 7, 1949, she was married to Duane Hagstrand. Most all of their married life was spent in Abilene. He preceded her in death in 2012.

Ruth enjoyed spending time with family and friends, her piano and music, gardening, needle work bicycling and painting. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church and P.E.O. CZ Chapter.

Ruth is survived by: daughter, Nancy Peterson of Seattle, Washington; two sons, John Hagstrand of San Diego, California and Peter Hagstrand of Topeka; three grandchildren and a sister, Dorothy Hanser.

A memorial service will be held 1:00 PM Monday, October 2nd, at the Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Roland Slater officiating. Inurnment will follow at 4:00 PM at the Smoky Hill Cemetery at Lindsborg (Coronado Heights) . The family suggests memorial contributions in her name be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church. They may be left at the church the day of the service or left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 67410.