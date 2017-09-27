The Salina Post

Phone donations wanted for hurricane relief

The three generations of old cell phones piled in the junk drawer can finally be put to good use. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office has been a longtime partner of “Secure the Call” and they are now taking phone donations to assist hurricane relief efforts.

“Secure the Call” began distributing emergency phones to individuals living in Texas, Louisiana and Florida this month. The phones are donated to people in need and “will enable the recipients to make life-saving calls to local authorities and emergency services.”

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office has been a donation center for the organization for several years, according to Sheriff Roger Soldan. But with the recent hurricanes, “Secure the Call” is seeking an additional 3,000 phones to distribute.

Donations can be dropped off at the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

