KC man who said ‘I won’ after wife’s murder gets life in prison

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City man who declared “I won” after killing his wife has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

A Clay County jury in August convicted 45-year-old Thomas Santamaria Jr. of first-degree murder in the beating and strangulation death of his 50-year-old wife, Yuvett Santamaria.

Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel White said video and audio recordings taken when Santamaria was being led away from the crime scene show him telling an acquaintance “I won.”

The victim was found dead on a bedroom flood in March 2015. Her husband was asleep in the bed in the same room.

The Kansas City Star reports trial testimony indicated Santamaria suspected his wife was having an affair and wanted a divorce.