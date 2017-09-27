Kansas man sentenced a second time for child sex crimes

MEDICINE LODGE –A Kansas man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 19 years in prison for sex crimes against a child, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Robert E. Livi Pruitt, 26, pleaded guilty in July to one count of attempted rape, one count of aggravated intimidation of a victim and one count of contributing to a child’s misconduct. Judge Francis Meisenheimer sentenced Pruitt to 231 months to be served in the Kansas Department of Corrections. The sentence is to run consecutive to the Jessica’s Law life sentence Pruitt is currently serving.

The crimes were committed in May 2012, before his Jessica’s Law conviction. The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Assistant Attorney General Lyndzie Carter of Schmidt’s office prosecuted the case.

Pruitt had a previous rape conviction in Barber County in 2014.