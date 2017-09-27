John L. Ludwick, died on September 26, 2017 at Good Samaritan Center, Lyons. He was born to Charles & Alice Bruner Ludwick on June 29, 1925 at Plains, Kansas.

John was a Lyons resident for 6 years formerly of Sterling. He was an Oil Producer and an Author. He served in the Merchant Marine during World War II. John was a member of the United Methodist Church, Lyons Town & Country Club both of Lyons; American Legion, Sterling; Elks Club, Rangely, Co.; Republican National Committee; Past President of American Petroleum Institute; Past President of Petroleum and Mining Club in Colorado; Honorary member of the Navajo Indian Tribe; Bookcliff Country Club, Grand Junction, Co. On October 8, 1944 he married Bonnie Beldon in Alden, she died on December 28, 1997, he married Ella Ludwick and they later divorced. Survivors include son, Michael & Reba Ludwick, Sterling; daughters, Jana & Larry Willcoxon, St. George, Utah, Latricia & Karl Gerhart, Medina, Ohio; Brother, Tom Ludwick, Cyrus, Minnesota; 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers, James, David, Paul; 2 sisters, Lillian Strahan, Vera Ludwick.

Funeral Service will be Friday, September 29, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling with Rev. Kendal Connor officiating. Memorials to Good Samaritan Center, Kindred Hospice or United Methodist Church, Lyons in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.