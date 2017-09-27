James Michael Finlayson, 40, Idaho Falls, ID, died Saturday, September 23, 2017. He was born May 27, 1977 at Kansas City, KS the son of Jack Finlayson and Carol Hiltgen.

James attended school in Washington until the fifth grade and graduated from Clay Center Community High School in 1996. He worked in the healthcare industry taking care of the handicapped.

Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Edward and Patricia Bagley, Delbert Finlayson and Bob Hiltgen.

Survivors include his parents; stepfather, Steven Hiltgen; sisters, Christine Meyer and Laura Hiltgen; grandmothers, Mary Finlayson and Gloria Hiltgen; five nieces and nephews; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private family service will be held at a later date.