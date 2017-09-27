Calvin A. Bigler, Sr., 93, Minneapolis and formerly of Clay Center, died Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at the Ottawa County Health Center, Minneapolis. He was born May 9, 1924 in Palmer to James and Emma (Wachsnicht) Bigler.

He grew up in Clay County and he graduated from high school in 1942. Wanting to follow in his brothers’ footsteps, he enlisted in the United States Army with the hopes of going overseas. It’s rumored that he lied about his weight just so he could serve. Calvin enlisted on February 16, 1943 and was honorably discharged in 1946. Although he never left the States, he was very proud of the time he served. After returning to Clay Center, he began a career with Phillips 66. After working 62 consecutive years, and owning his own filling stations, he retired in 2007. On July 24, 1949, he was united in marriage with Bonnie Lee Frigon. Bonnie and Calvin worked together for many years and they enjoyed yearly trips to Colorado with their children and grandchildren. They lived in Clay Center until moving to Minneapolis in 2009 to be near family.

Calvin was an avid University of Kansas Jayhawk fan. He very rarely missed a K.U. basketball game. He was extremely proud of the birthday card he received from Bill Self for his 90th birthday.

Calvin’s family would like to extend a very sincere thank you to the staff at the Good Samaritan Society – Minneapolis and the Ottawa County Health Center. He was treated as if he were family and he so appreciated all that was done for him in both facilities.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Bonnie on July 27, 2011; son, Calvin Bigler, Jr; daughter, Mary Wilson; son-in-law, Gary Sanborn; and siblings, Lorene, Juna, Jacob, Warren, Evelyn, and Louise.

Survivors include his daughter, Sondra Sanborn and companion, Victor Schwarz of Menlo; son-in-law, Allen Wilson of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Jeremy Sanborn and wife Jana of Ennis, MT, Todd Wilson and wife Shelly of Minneapolis, Jonathan Ruthstrom and wife Jessica of Mankato, and Ryan Wilson of Overland Park; and great-grandchildren, Caleb and Madison France, Zayne Sanborn, Landon and Reece Wilson, and Trinity, Emma, and Jonathan Ruthstrom.

Visitation will be from 2:00 to 6:00 P.M. Friday, September 29 at Wilson Family Funeral Home, Minneapolis. Graveside services will be at 11:00 A.M., Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center. Memorials may be made to the Ottawa County Health Center.