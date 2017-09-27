Authorities investigate arson fire at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Authorities are investigating an alleged arson fire at a home in Kansas.

Just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, fire crews responded to a fire at a home at 1507 NW Eugene Street in Topeka, according to a media release.

Fire crews found the single story wood frame residential structure with heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear.

Firefighters began an offensive fire attack, keeping it confined to the structure of fire origin. A search of the structure was performed and no occupants were located.

A Topeka Fire Department Investigation’s Unit responded to this incident and determined the fire was intentionally set.

Estimated dollar loss was Fifteen Thousand Five Hundred Dollars.