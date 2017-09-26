USD 305 issues statement after controversial article in school newspaper

SALINA — USD 305 issued an apology after a controversial article in the school newspaper.
Following a column in the Salina Central High School newspaper that discussed racism as “not a big deal and that “people should get over it,” USD 305 issued an apology and promised an investigation.
“The investigation referred to involves the District’s role in maintaining an educational environment that supports all students in the classroom, school activities and projects. Many questions have surfaced over the past few days and present all of us with an opportunity for growth and reflection,” according a statement on the school web site.
First Pylons of the year are out today! pic.twitter.com/IJJDO7f2DZ
— The Pylon (@chspylon) September 22, 2017
“As a District we recognize the student publication rights established by our laws and hold the work of our student journalists in high regard. The Pylon has a long tradition at Central High School that will continue to be supported by Salina USD 305.
Central High School is moving forward to engage and unify students, staff and community in healthy discussion about important, sensitive subjects. Thank you for your understanding and support as we work through this together.”
Comments
Gason Jage says
Not that the article isn’t accurate, just that it’s not politically correct. Racism exists only to the extent that people want to use it as an excuse to avoid personal responsibility. Running from the cops with a bag of meth and catch a bullet ? Blame it on racism. Mad because you got caught cutting in line (entering country illegally and taking a job ahead of those who immigrate legally)? Blame it on racism. Irritable because you happen to belong to a religion which openly supports jihad and some white guy takes offense at having his aircraft and buildings blown up and his women repressed? Blame it on racism. The problem, as usual, is lack of personal responsibility. Look in the mirror, not the headlines, for the answer.
PA Panther says
So much for freedom of speech in Salina.
Dubois says
Agree! The racism poor me thing is the ” great excuse ” these days!