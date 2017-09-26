The Salina Post

Significant rainfall reported in Saline Co., central Kansas

A weekend cold front brought significant, much need rainfall to Saline County and many areas of the state.

Residents in Saline County reported from .81 to 1.65 inches of moisture over the past 24-hours. Ellsworth County residents were big rainfall winners reporting over 2.5 to almost 3 inches of rain.  One inch to 1.5 inches of rain fell in McPherson County.

Ottawa County reported 1.75 inches of moisture. Residents in Dickinson County reported .65 to .89 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

The next opportunity for rain is on Monday, October 2, according to the long-range forecast from the National Weather Service.

