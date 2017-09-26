Salina woman bites man, steals Jeep

Salina Police are looking for a female suspect who bit a Salina man and then stole his vehicle during a domestic dispute.

Authorities were sent to the 500 block of South 12th sometime after 4 p.m., Monday for a disturbance. Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that officers made contact with 29-year-old Nathaniel Ward, who told them that the mother of his child bit him and stole his vehicle during an arguement.

During the dispute, Ward attempted to leave with his one-year-old child, but the suspect allegedly bit him when he tried to get his keys and phone. He then went to a neighboring residence to “let her cool off.”

Police say the dispute continued when he returned. She chased him through the house, breaking a door window. When he exited the basement, Ward discovered that she had taken his 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The vehicle is owned exclusively by Ward and the suspect does not have a valid driver’s license, according to police.

It was valued at $15,000.

Capt. Forrester said authorities are still looking for the suspect.