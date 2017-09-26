Robbins D. (Bob) Allen, passed at Main Street Villa, Cheney, KS on September 22, 2017. Bob was born September 4, 1921 in Seneca, Kansas to Paul and Merle Allen. He moved to Arkansas City when he was entering high school where he met the love of his life Joyce Downey. He attended Illinois College and before his senior year, he voluntarily enlisted in the Army Air Force. After receiving his degrees in economics and history, he trained as a WWII pilot flying missions with the 91st Troop Carrier Squadron in France and Germany. After the war, he reconnected with Joyce and they were married. Bob went back to school and received his degree in education. Bob and Joyce and their children moved to Potwin, Kansas in 1950 where he began his teaching career. In 1963, he became superintendent of the newly formed Remington USD206 where he served in this position for 24 years until his retirement in 1987.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce and daughter Kaye (Allen) Helmke. He is survived by his children Paul (Rachel) Allen, Nancy Allen Lindt (Curtis Lindt), and Monty Allen (David Reinsch). In addition, he leaves twelve grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild