Richard E. Person, 93, of Council Grove, Kansas passed away Saturday, September 16, 2017 at Morris County Hospital.

He was born July 27, 1924 In Nebraska, the son of Dave and Iva (Niles) Person. Dick married Geneta Fry June 6, 1948. They celebrated 65 years together and were the “perfect pair”.

As a young man, Dick worked for father as a cowboy in the Wilsey and Burdick area. He served in the US Army during WWII, stationed in Germany. He worked as a surveyor in western Kansas, owned the Conoco Station before purchasing and operating Western Auto in Council Grove for many years. After retiring, he and Geneta took over 66 bus trips together, making good friends from all parts of the world. They loved to dance and most weekends could be found dancing. Dick loved spending time with his neighbors, the Horton boys. He ate lots of meals at the home of the Ben King family. Dick loved to golf and enjoyed his time spent at the Country Club. He was inventive, made clocks and enjoyed making crafts. He loved to fish and always had a good story to tell. Dick will be missed by many.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Geneta, sister Ruth McEnterfer Patterson; niece Sheila Haas and nephew Mike McEnterfer.

He is survived by his great nieces: Tasha Haas, of Lawrence, Shanda Kitzmiller, of Aurora, CO, Michelle Holligan, of Denver CO; and great nephew Trent Haas, of Coldwater; cousins and many friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00, Thursday, September 21, 2017 at Council Grove/Dunlap United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Council Grove Senior Center and may be sent in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, PO Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846.