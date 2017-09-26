The Salina Post

Police still looking for Kansas woman missing for 4 months

Nystrom -photo Maize Police

MAIZE, Kan. (AP) — Maize police are asking for the public’s help as they continue to try and find a woman who’s been missing for more than four months.

Police say 30-year-old Kendra Leigh Nystrom was last seen around on the morning of May 4 when she left her parents’ house with her dog, a black and white Chihuahua.

She left on foot and left all her personal belongings behind, including her cellphone. The house was near Cowskin Creek, which was running high that day.

She is 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs between 100 and 120 pounds. She is white, has reddish-brown hair and the initials “R.J.” tattooed on her left ring finger.

