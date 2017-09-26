Police: 4 arrested after Craigslist armed robbery in Kansas

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and have made an arrest.

Just after 9p.m. Monday, Police Officers responded to the area of SW 10th and SW Gage in Topeka in reference an armed robbery.

Upon arrival Officers made contact with a man who advised he had answered an ad on Craigslist to buy merchandise and was meeting the seller from the ad.

The victim stated he was approached by 4 subjects; one of the suspects brandished a pistol and demanded the victim’s money. After the robbery the suspects fled the area in a dark SUV.

While responding to the robbery an Officer spotted the suspect vehicle and initiated a stop of the SUV. 4 adult suspects were apprehended without further incident and brought to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning.

After speaking with Detectives and further investigation into this incident, all 4 suspects were arrested for aggravated robbery. There were no injuries reported.