Max Edward Tanton, 86, passed away September 23, 2017. He was born on May 14, 1931 to John Tanton, Sr. and Roxanna (Curtis), north of Ellsworth. On September 2, 1962, he was united in marriage to Carol Ann Urbanek in Ellsworth. Max was a United States Army Veteran, a member of the American Legion and a member of the First United Methodist Church. He was employed by the Ellsworth County Highway Department until retirement and then worked as a motor grader operator for Blackwolf Township until his passing. He enjoyed raising cattle, working on his old cars, and helping his neighbors and family.

Max is survived by his wife, Carol; three daughters, Connie Falk (Alan), Jean Soukup, and Susan Dittman (Keith), all of Ellsworth; eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, his faithful friend, Gracie and a brother, John Tanton, Jr. (Nancy) of Wichita. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation: 3-8 PM, Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at Parsons Funeral Home with family present 6-7 PM.

A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, September 28, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorials to First United Methodist Church, American Legion Post 174, or the Ellsworth County Cancer Fund, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.