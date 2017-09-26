Marilyn Joan (Barnes) Holmes, 82, of Abilene, Kansas, passed away on September 21, 2017.

Visitation will be October 20, 2017, 5:00-7:00 PM at the Abilene First United Methodist Church, 601 North Cedar, Abilene, Kansas.

Memorial services will be held October 21, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Abilene First United Methodist Church; light lunch to follow, John and Jennie Collins officiating. Arrangements are by Martin Becker Carlson Funeral Home. Please direct memorials to St. Judes or to the Abilene Public Library.

Joan was born in Morrowville, Kansas to Otho Anthony and Vera Pepple Barnes on December 31, 1934. She graduated from Washington, Kansas High School in 1952. She met Ronald E. Holmes during their senior year. They became husband and wife on February 27, 1954 in Biloxi, Mississippi. She worked as a homemaker and mother of her five “boys”, for Bud’s Abilene Tire and the National Greyhound Association. She owned and operated the Ice Cream Churn in Abilene and was a volunteer at Abilene Memorial Hospital, the Abilene Library, Abilene Visitor Center and various other organizations. She was involved in the local Betas and played bridge on a regular basis for years. Joan enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She cherished her many bridge friends over the years. She loved to read and make counted cross stitch pictures.

Joan was preceded in death by Ronald.

Joan is survived by her five sons; Edd Holmes of Waxahachie, Texas, Ken Holmes of Salina, Kansas, Bill Holmes of Abilene, Texas, Tim Holmes of San Diego, California and Brian Holmes of Abilene, Kansas, eight grand kids and seven great-grandchildren.

The family of Joan wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Short, Dr. Sheern, Dr. Long, the outstanding nurses and staff of Abilene Memorial Hospital, the Dickenson County Home Health and Hospice, and staff at Abilene Place.