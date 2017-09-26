Man treated at SRHC after hitting deer with motorcycle

An Abilene man was treated at Salina Regional Health Center after striking a deer on his motorcycle Saturday night.

The accident occurred around 7:30 p.m., Sept. 23 on the 7600 block of East Magnolia. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said that 49-year-old Jeff Oard was driving eastbound on a 1994 Harley-Davidson Road King when a deer ran out of the south ditch and onto the roadway.

Oard struck the deer broadside, dumping the bike over. Sheriff Soldan said that Oard had extensive road rash but no broken bones.

He was transported to Salina Regional Health Center by a personal vehicle. Oard guessed he was going about 55 miles-per-hour at the time of the accident and was not wearing a helmet.

The deer died at the scene.