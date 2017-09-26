Kansas teen intended to hit bicycle rider in hit-and-run crash

RENO COUNTY—A Kansas teen arrested for last week’s hit-and-run accident in Hutchinson made his first court appearance Monday.

Taylor Lukone, 19, is jailed on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder.

Just after 1a.m. September 21, police reported they learned that a man was unconscious on the side of the roadway in the 1200 Block of E 4th Avenue in Hutchinson.

According to statements made in court Monday, Lukone was driving to get cigarettes and spotted 51-year-old Jose L. Lopez riding his bicycle. Lukone got angry over the way Lopez had supposedly treated others and intentionally struck him. He then left the scene. His car was found by police at a residence on East 6th Street in Hutchinson. Lukone claimed it had been stolen but later changed his story.

The victim remains in critical condition at a Wichita hospital.

Lukone is jailed on a $100,000 bond and will be back in court next week for the formal reading of charges.