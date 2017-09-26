Fred D. Greep, 62, passed away Friday, September 22nd, in Salina. He was born February 27, 1955 in Miami, Kansas, the son of Frederick J. and Retta Ruth(Robinson) Greep. Growing up in McPherson, Longford and Wichita, Fred attended local schools and graduated from Wichita Heights High School with the class of 1973. He had been employed as an extruder operator in the manufacturing of plastic pipe. Fred was preceded in death by his mother and a sister, Jennie Ruth Greep.

He is survived by: father, Frederick J. “Fritz” Greep of Clam Gulch, Alaska and aunt, Grace Ayre of Abilene.

Fred had chosen cremation. A memorial service will be held 10:00 AM Thursday, September 28th, at the Danner Funeral Home with Pastor Roland Slater officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Keystone Cemetery north of Manchester. Friends may call at the Danner Funeral Home.