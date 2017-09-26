Flowers the subject of exhibit on display in KWU Gallery

Euflora,” an exhibit of floral paintings and photographs by Michael Jilg and Leon Staab, of Hays, will be featured in The Gallery at Sams Hall of Fine Arts at Kansas Wesleyan University.

A love of flowers and a common acquaintance formed the bond that led to this exhibit. Jilg brought flower arrangements to his friend, Hazel Dick, for more than 20 years from his wife Joyce’s gardens. Their friendship and her suggestion inspired him to begin painting flowers. Staab, a son-in-law of Hazel, is well-known for his floral photography.

The two artists decided to collaborate on an exhibit as a memorial to Hazel, who passed away in 2014. The exhibit was first displayed in The Hays Art Center and has since traveled to the Shafer Gallery in Great Bend, the Deines Cultural Center in Russell and Garden City Art Center.

Both artists live and work in Hays. Jilg, now retired, was the professor of art at Fort Hays University since 1981. Staab operated Pioneer Photography, a full-service portrait studio from 1975-2014.