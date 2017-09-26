Featured pets at the Salina Animal Shelter

Breed Domestic Medium Hair/Mix Age 2 months 10 days Gender Male Size Large Color Black Spayed/Neutered Declawed No Housetrained Unknown Location Petco

Breed Boxer Age 8 years 19 days Gender Male Size Large Color Brown Spayed/Neutered Declawed No Housetrained Unknown Location Large Dog Kennel Adoption Price $50.00

Arthur is a very gentle soul who would love a nice, comfy home to live out his golden years! He is housetrained and he gets along with other dogs. He may be 8 years old, but he has TONS of love to give…and would love to receive some TLC in return!! Come visit him at the shelter today!!

Species Cat Breed Domestic Longhair/Mix Age 1 year 1 month 13 days Gender Female Size Medium Color Black Spayed/Neutered Declawed No Housetrained Unknown Location Cat Room

All of our dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped, wormed and fully vaccinated prior to being placed up for adoption.

For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee the availability of any pet.

All pets are spayed and neutered.

Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.