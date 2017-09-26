Featured pets at the Salina Animal Shelter

|Breed
|Domestic Medium Hair/Mix
|Age
|2 months 10 days
|Gender
|Male
|Size
|Large
|Color
|Black
|Spayed/Neutered
|Declawed
|No
|Housetrained
|Unknown
|Location
|Petco
|Intake Date
|9/14/2017
|Breed
|Boxer
|Age
|8 years 19 days
|Gender
|Male
|Size
|Large
|Color
|Brown
|Spayed/Neutered
|Declawed
|No
|Housetrained
|Unknown
|Location
|Large Dog Kennel
|Intake Date
|9/7/2017
|Adoption Price
|$50.00
Arthur is a very gentle soul who would love a nice, comfy home to live out his golden years! He is housetrained and he gets along with other dogs. He may be 8 years old, but he has TONS of love to give…and would love to receive some TLC in return!! Come visit him at the shelter today!!
|Species
|Cat
|Breed
|Domestic Longhair/Mix
|Age
|1 year 1 month 13 days
|Gender
|Female
|Size
|Medium
|Color
|Black
|Spayed/Neutered
|Declawed
|No
|Housetrained
|Unknown
|Location
|Cat Room
|Intake Date
|8/13/2017
All of our dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped, wormed and fully vaccinated prior to being placed up for adoption.
For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee the availability of any pet.
All pets are spayed and neutered.
Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.