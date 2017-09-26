The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Featured pets at the Salina Animal Shelter

by

salinaadoptable

Chuck

Breed Domestic Medium Hair/Mix
Age 2 months 10 days
Gender Male
Size Large
Color Black
Spayed/Neutered  
Declawed No
Housetrained Unknown
Location Petco
Intake Date 9/14/2017

Arthur

Breed Boxer
Age 8 years 19 days
Gender Male
Size Large
Color Brown
Spayed/Neutered  
Declawed No
Housetrained Unknown
Location Large Dog Kennel
Intake Date 9/7/2017
Adoption Price $50.00

Arthur is a very gentle soul who would love a nice, comfy home to live out his golden years! He is housetrained and he gets along with other dogs. He may be 8 years old, but he has TONS of love to give…and would love to receive some TLC in return!! Come visit him at the shelter today!!

Luna

Species Cat
Breed Domestic Longhair/Mix
Age 1 year 1 month 13 days
Gender Female
Size Medium
Color Black
Spayed/Neutered  
Declawed No
Housetrained Unknown
Location Cat Room
Intake Date 8/13/2017

All of our dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped, wormed and fully vaccinated prior to being placed up for adoption.

For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee the availability of any pet.

All pets are spayed and neutered.
Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.