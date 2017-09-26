Doris Elaine Larsen Graham Murray, age 86, died September 24, 2017 in Concordia, Kansas. She was born to Harry E. and Lela L. Hayes Larsen on February 27, 1931 in Superior, Nebraska.

Doris graduated from Superior High School in 1949. She married Ralph Kermit Graham on January 22, 1950 and to this union 4 children were born. She married John Murray on March 12, 1977 in Concordia at the Concordia Lutheran Church. Doris worked as a telephone operator at LT&T and later for Southwestern Bell. She was an office assistant for Dr. Boardman and Dr. Bryant until her retirement in 2004. After she and John were married they owned and operated the Concordia Western Auto store from 1977-1984. She was a member of the Concordia Lutheran Church, Women’s Division of the Concordia Chamber of Commerce – serving as President for two years, Ladies of the Elks, Moose Lodge, American Legion and VFW Auxiliaries and Baeuceant of Masonic Lodge and OES.

Mom was well known for her cooking, gardening, sewing, crafting and immaculate housekeeping. She loved traveling with John as they took many trips together. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren and attended many events they were involved in. When the greatgrands came along she could be found loving on them whenever she could. She especially loved Christmas time when the whole family would pick a date that worked for us to all gather at their home on 1st Avenue in Concordia.

She will forever be missed by her two daughters, Ginger Norris and husband Tom of Ft. Scott, Kansas, and Peg Lesovsky and husband Tom of Cuba, Kansas, son Mike Graham and Rex Gerstner of Dallas, Texas, brother Leonard Larsen and wife Janet of Lincoln, Nebraska and sister Donna Hampton of Chaparral, New Mexico, 5 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She loved her nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands Kermit on January 27, 1993 and John on July 20, 2016 and son David Kent Graham on August 1973.

Funeral services will be 10:00 am on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at Concordia Lutheran Church, Concordia with Pastor Janai Robinson-Makarov officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 with family greeting friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm all at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials to Concordia Lutheran Church in care of the funeral home.