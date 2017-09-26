Country Club Road closure delayed for fall harvest

Based on a four to one vote by the Saline Board of County Commissioners this morning, the replacement of the deteriorated concrete deck on the existing triple-barrel rigid frame concrete box (RFB) drainage structure located on the immediate east side of the Country Club Road/Gypsum Valley Road intersection has been delayed to permit use of the road for fall harvest.

Therefore, Country Club Road from Kipp Road to Donmyer Road will not be closed as was announced by in a press release on September 19.

Saline County opened bids on the Reinforced Concrete Box (RCB) Deck Replacement Project on April 20, 2017. The low bidder was L&M Contractors, Inc. of Great Bend, Kansas. They were awarded a contract for $164,890.25. The project is funded from the 2-mil fund for bridge and culvert replacement. The project will be scheduled for a future date which will be determined and mutually agreed upon by and between Saline County and L&M Contractors, Inc.