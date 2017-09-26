City announces free Landfill day

The City of Salina is pleased to announce free residential refuse disposal at the Salina Municipal Solid Waste Landfill for all Saline County residents on Saturday, October 7 in conjunction with Fall Fix-up Day. Residents must have a Saline County license plate on their vehicle for free disposal. Vehicles with tags other than Saline County will be required to pay normal landfill waste disposal tipping fees.

Items not accepted at the landfill include automobiles, batteries, corrosive waste, explosives, flammable waste, hazardous waste, liquid waste, machinery, reactive waste, storage tanks, toxic waste, and vehicle or equipment wreckage.

Items accepted, but still subject to applicable tipping fees for all customers (commercial and residential) include brick, concrete, rock, commercial loads (including waste from residents that is anything other than normal household trash), Freon-containing items with Freon removal certification, roofing and other construction materials, boats, sheds, trailers, tires, and waste requiring a Special Waste Permit from the KDHE. A listing of fees may be viewed on the City’s website at http://www.salina-ks.gov/content/18394/18540/20954/default.aspx. Please call the landfill for specific rates not listed.

Commercial waste haulers will be given priority. Customers should enter the landfill from the north (Waterwell Road). Customers are encouraged to cover all loads, use caution and follow staff instructions, obey all signs, and stay on approved roadways. Customers may not remove any landfill property, including the waste from others.

Customers should be prepared for delays. A line is expected to form during this event, and the number of customers will be limited at the disposal site and convenience area. The landfill will close promptly at 5:00 P.M. Customers will not be permitted entrance after closing, even if a line is still present. Normal business hours and fees will resume on Monday, October 9.

Customers must provide Freon removal certification for all items containing Freon (i.e. refrigerators, freezers, dehumidifiers, air conditioners, etc.) or they will not be accepted.